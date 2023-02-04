INDIA

A man was arrested at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for carrying four bullets in his hand baggage.

The arrest took place late Friday night during routine checking while the man, identified as Mohammad Ghalib, was attempting to board a Bengaluru-bound Air Asia flight, airport sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel responsible for hand luggage checking and frisking of the passengers before boarding noticed that Galib was quite restless while awaiting his turn in the queue.

After thorough checking of his hand luggage, the CISF personnel detected the four bullets and immediately detained Ghalib.

Upon interrogation, he revealed that he was going to visit a relative in Bengaluru but was unable to give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the bullets.

He also did not have any document related to legal possession of the items.

The CISF personnel then handed him over to the local police station.

The police are now trying to cross-check whether Ghalib had any past criminal history.

