Man carrying Rs 39 lakh in unaccounted cash arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a man for carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 39 lakh, an officer said.

Based on prior information, STF personnel and officers of Hare Street police station arrested Sajan Sharma, 56, near Tea Board in BTM Sarani. The resident of Brindaban Basak Street could not provide any document for possessing Rs 39 lakh.

“The money appeared to be an amount for an illegal transaction through hawala,” the STF officer said.

–IANS

bnd/kr