In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media showing a man indulging in an inappropriate act inside a running Delhi Metro.

Although the video has sparked outrage among the public, Delhi Metro authorities are however, yet to issue a statement on the development.

The video shows the man seated inside the train and engaging in the act without any fear or shame.

The incident has raised serious questions on the safety of women and children traveling on the Delhi Metro.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to take strict action.

“Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.

However, a senior police official said that they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident.

This incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and action against sexual harassment in public places.

More details are awaited.

