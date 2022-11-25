INDIA

Man caught kidnapping child on CCTV camera in Agra

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested after he was caught on CCTV trying to kidnap a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was playing outside his house.

CCTV footage recovered from the Dauratha area under the limits of Shahganj police station, showed the man lifting the child when no one was around in the area and taking the child with him in an e-rickshaw after offering him chocolates.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the police have also rescued the child.

He said that the accused has been identified as Mausam Usmani, a resident of Mathura.

Police have also taken into custody two of the man’s aides and further investigation was on.

20221125-085602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers, labourers to throng rail tracks on March 13: BKU

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai...

    Two cheetahs at MP’s Kuno released into larger enclosure, PM Modi...

    Govt should avoid confrontation with farmers: Hooda