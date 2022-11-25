A man has been arrested after he was caught on CCTV trying to kidnap a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was playing outside his house.

CCTV footage recovered from the Dauratha area under the limits of Shahganj police station, showed the man lifting the child when no one was around in the area and taking the child with him in an e-rickshaw after offering him chocolates.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the police have also rescued the child.

He said that the accused has been identified as Mausam Usmani, a resident of Mathura.

Police have also taken into custody two of the man’s aides and further investigation was on.

