INDIA

Man caught stealing Metro goods in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A man, who stole Delhi Metro goods (iron pipes) kept on Mehrauli Badarpur road, was caught by a security manager on Sunday morning, an official said.

The accused was identified as Neeraj (33), a resident of Tigri Extension, while the associate managed to flee away from the spot.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Sunday around 10.43 a.m. that two persons were caught with stolen iron pipes on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near RPS Colony MB Road following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, Neeraj was found caught by the Delhi Metro security manager while another person managed to flee away from the spot,” said a senior police official.

In the initial probe, it was revealed that the accused were loading iron pipes in an auto-rickshaw when they were caught.

“Two stolen pipes were recovered from the vehicle. An FIR under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered,” the official added.

20230604-165801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held for theft at Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad

    Not fully happy, says Shivakumar’s brother

    Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers

    Rishab Shetty responds to Rajini: You inspire me to do more...