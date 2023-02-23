COMMUNITY

Man charged with series of armed robberies in Brampton and Mississauga

Peel police have charged a Brampton man in connection with a series of armed pharmacy and currency exchange robberies committed in a span of 10 days across the Region.

Between September 20 and September 30, 2022, several suspects committed 10 robberies targeting pharmacies and currency exchange locations across Peel Region. Seven of these robberies occurred in Brampton and three in Mississauga. In all instances, the suspects were armed with knives and firearms.

Following a lengthy investigation, Steven Singh, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, was identified and charged with 27 alleged criminal charges, including several counts of Robbery, Wearing a Disguise and Using an Imitation Firearm.

At the time Singh was taken into custody, he was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for Breaching Probation and Failing to Comply with a Recognizance. He appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on February 22.

As this is an ongoing investigation, police anticipate further arrests and charges.

“Excellent work and perseverance by our Central Robbery investigators over the course of the past six months in solving these cases,” said Sean Brennan, Inspector of Financial Crime Services.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

