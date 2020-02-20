Man charred alive in a flat in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) A middle-aged person charred alive inside his flat in Gurugram on Saturday morning, the police said.

The deceased identified as Sanjeev Gulia (45) came to his flat in housing board society a couple of days ago for maintenance.

The incident was reported by his neighbour, who saw smoke coming out of the flat.

“During investigation, it appeared that the flat didn’t have electricity connection and hence, the deceased might have used candles in the night. The curtains might have caught fire. Candle marks were found near the window,” Navin Parashar, SHO of Sadar police station said.

“We have conducted postmortem and hand over the body to the family,” Parashar added.

–IANS

str/rt