INDIA

Man cheats Indian mission in London to obtain ‘second’ passport; held in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the police at Delhi Airport for allegedly cheating the Indian High Commission in London in a bid to obtain a second passport as his previous one had expired.

The incident came to light on March 30, when a passenger identified as Raj Rana arrived here from the UK via Doha.

“When the passenger approached the immigration counter to seek arrival clearance, during scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that there was no departure records available in the UCF system about the passenger,” read the FIR.

On further scrutiny of his travel documents and questioning, it was revealed that the passenger had departed on the strength of an Indian passport issued in August, 1999, which was valid up to August 2009. The more surprising part was that the said passport carried the name Vijay Kumar.

He had left the country on January 11, 2001.

In London, when his passport was about to expire in 2009, the accused person applied for another passport with a different name and managed to get it, which was issued by the Indian High Commission and was valid till August 2020.

For the new passport, the man gave his name as Raj Rana. According to the FIR, the man had “submitted fraudulent documents to impersonate authorities of the Indian High Commission in London”.

As his second passport obtained fraudulently expired in August 2020, the man yet again renewed it at the Indian High Commission in London, now valid till 2030.

“It is submitted that the passenger had cheated the Indian High Commission and attempted to misguide the IGIA immigration on March 30, 2022 by presenting his fraudulently obtained documents,” read the FIR.

Accordingly, the police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IGI Airport police station.

(Ujwal Jalali can be reached at ujwal.j@ians.in)

20220401-192019

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    80 Punjab Cong MLAs to authorise high command to take call...

    Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane moves SC for anticipatory bail

    Himanshu Malhotra’s character in ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ has many...

    Wet spell over northwest, adjoining central India from Jan 21: IMD