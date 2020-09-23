Man, child killed in road mishaps in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 23 (IANS) A three-year-old boy was killed in a road accident and his father sustained minor injuries when a speeding car hit their rickshaw at Sector-37D in Gurugram.

The victim has been identified as Vikram from Rajasthan who was living with his family at Basai Enclave in Gurugram.

Harish, the father of the victim, stated in his police complaint that he along with his son Vikram was fetching water in a rickshaw from Basai Enclave on Tuesday when the accident took place.

“When we were crossing Sector-37D, a speeding Creta car hit their rickshaw from behind. Due to the collision, the rickshaw was crushed under the wheels of the car and his son was flung in the air and his head hit the ground hard,” the man told the police.

Soon after the accident, the car driver took the father-son duo to a nearby private hospital where the doctor declared the child dead.

The investigating officer said that a case has been registered against the errant driver at the Sector-10A police station. The car driver has also been identified and he will be arrested soon.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was killed and his friend sustained minor injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on Tuesday morning near Belvedere Tower at DLF Phase-2.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar and his friend was identified as Pawan Kumar, both from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. The duo were on their way to work when the accident took place, said police.

“Their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car from behind near Belvedere Tower at DLF Phase-2. As soon as the collision occurred both fell down on the road. The accused escaped from the spot after the accident,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

Pawan Kumar, who was the pillion rider, suffered injuries on his leg. While Sunil suffered a major head injury and started bleeding. An ambulance was called by people present at the spot and the victims were rushed to a private hospital where Sunil died during treatment while Pawan is undergoing treatment, he said.

“A case has been registered against the car driver. We have got the car number and the driver will be arrested soon,” Boken said.

