Man City keep pace with Liverpool, win 3-1 against Everton

Manchester, Sep 29 (IANS) Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling struck in the final 20 minutes as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 on a day Liverpool continued their winning run in the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored for league leaders Liverpool as they extended their perfect start to the season.

It was not too easy for Man City though as they took the lead riding a Kevin De Bruyne goal. But Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised before halftime for Everton.

It then took a brilliant free kick from Mahrez into the bottom corner from 20 yards out to hand Man City back the lead before Sterling made sure of the points with the team’s third goal.

The result helped Man City stay five points behind leaders Liverpool.

