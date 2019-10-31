Man City pip Southampton 2-1 in Premier League

Manchester, Nov 3 (IANS) Manchester City came from behind to defeat a dogged Southampton side 2-1 in Premier League action, thanks to second half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker.

Southampton, who are now winless in their last six league matches, delivered a hugely improved performance at Etihad Stadium on Saturday that frustrated the reigning champions throughout much of the contest.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute courtesy of James Ward-Prowse, who pounced on a fumbled save from Ederson and poked the loose ball into the net, reports Efe news.

City typically dominated possession and applied pressure for the rest of the first half but were met by a resilient Saints defensive unit.

City eventually caved when Aguero turned in Walker’s driven cross with 20 minutes left to play.

They then maintained their forward momentum and were rewarded for their efforts when Walker added a second goal in 86th minute.

The win keeps City six points behind league-leading Liverpool (31 points) ahead of their meeting at Anfield next weekend.

