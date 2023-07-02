INDIA

Man commits suicide at Tyagraj Stadium complex

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Tyagraj Stadium complex, officials said on Sunday.

A suicide note was recovered from him in which he mentioned being subjected to a fraud and urged his wife to forgive him.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Akhileshwar Mishra, a resident of Gorakhpur, UP.

According to the police, the deceased used to work as a LAS at Race Course Airforce Station.

“We received a call regarding this incident at around 5:41 a.m. The caller informed the police that someone had committed suicide in a park opposite Gate No. 7,” the police said.

The police have recovered a suicide note from his possession.

“Dad, you’re great and have a big heart. Mother, I request you not to cry. Children, I urge you to struggle in life and lead a good life. Pooja, you are honest, please forgive me. I have become a victim of fraud by a stranger. A life without accusations is the best life; I don’t fit in this Kalyug life. Pooja, I request you to provide the best education to our children; I know you will. I have troubled you a lot, so if possible, please forgive me,” read his suicide letter.

In his letter, he also suggested his family to relocate to Mathura.

The police said that his body was sent to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem.

