A 30-year-old man committed suicide inside a hotel room in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Amir, a resident of the city’s Mohalla Qabristan.

The incident came to light on Monday after the Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding a suicide.

The official said that a police team reached Hotel Golden Deluxe and found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan.

The room was inspected by the Crime team.

“Family members were informed. Preliminary enquiry further revealed that the deceased was married in January. The body has been shifted to mortury for post-mortem,” said the official.

As per police, prima-facie, it appears a case of suicide.

“We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” said the official.

20230425-094402