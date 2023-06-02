A 40-year-old man was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan in his flat at Delhi’s Dwarka area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Khatri, a resident of Dwarka sector-16 B.

According to police, at 11.23 a.m., information regarding foul smell coming from a flat in Dwarka sec-16B was received at Dwarka North police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On spot, the flat was found locked/bolted from inside. Fire brigade was called and the door was broken open. When the police team went inside the flat, a male dead body was found hanging from the ceiling fan iron hook with a plastic rope,” said a senior police official.

“No foul play is suspected as of now. Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” the official added.

