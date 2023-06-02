INDIA

Man commits suicide in Delhi, police says no foul play suspected

NewsWire
0
0

A 40-year-old man was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan in his flat at Delhi’s Dwarka area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Khatri, a resident of Dwarka sector-16 B.

According to police, at 11.23 a.m., information regarding foul smell coming from a flat in Dwarka sec-16B was received at Dwarka North police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On spot, the flat was found locked/bolted from inside. Fire brigade was called and the door was broken open. When the police team went inside the flat, a male dead body was found hanging from the ceiling fan iron hook with a plastic rope,” said a senior police official.

“No foul play is suspected as of now. Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” the official added.

20230602-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jasleen Royal: ‘Mitra Re’ is about the times you feel lost...

    2 dead, many ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Bengal

    Enraged with Moosewala’s death, fan-boy held for threatening Punjabi singer

    I don’t think about who is at top and who isn’t:...