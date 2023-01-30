In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide on Monday while he was on a video call with his wife, who is currently staying in Ahmedabad.

The police later recovered the hanging body from his rented accommodation at Garfa in South Kolkata. The deceased has been identified as Prasun Bandopadhyay (47), who worked as an officer with a private sector bank.

Initial investigation has revealed that Aparna, the wife of the deceased, is currently staying in Ahmedabad with their two daughters. Initially, Bandopadhyay was also in Ahmedabad and got transferred to Kolkata around 18 months back. Since then, he had been residing at the rented accommodation at Garfa.

Aparna told the police from Ahmedabad that they started a video call at 1 a.m. on Monday and continued till around 4 a.m. She admitted that during the video call, they got engaged in a bitter war of words.

At around 4 p.m., Bandopadhyay suddenly got up and hanged himself from the ceiling fan even as the video call was on. Aparna was shocked before she called the Kolkata Police headquarters and informed about the incident.

The police, by tracking the tower location of the mobile phone of the deceased, reached the rented accommodation. They broke open the door and recovered Bandopadhyay’s body from the bedroom, and sent it for post-mortem.

