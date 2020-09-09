Man consumes poison, blames wife, in-laws in video

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 9 (IANS) A 28-year old man consumed poison and shot a video of his last moments, in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for his death.

Munish Sharma also uploaded the video on social media platform as he is seen gasping for breath.

Sharma can be seen in the video consuming poison and blaming his wife Mohini and in-laws for his death. He requests his family to ensure that people responsible for his death be punished.

According to the police, Sharma worked as a manager at a hotel in the Civil Lines area in Moradabad. He was living separately with his wife in Ramganga Vihar and the wife had left home following a dispute between the two.

SHO of Civil Lines, Moradabad, Nawal Marwah told reporters, “The incident took place on Saturday but the video was recovered by his family two days later. The post mortem has confirmed death by poison.”

He said that a FIR has been registered against four accused persons — his wife, father-in law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

