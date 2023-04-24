INDIA

Man ‘cremated’ by family members found ‘alive’ in Haryana

NewsWire
0
0

A man who was cremated by his family members was found alive in Haryana’s Panipat district, an official said on Monday.

Santosh Kumar Rai, the SDPO of Sasaram, said that a man named Mukesh Tiwari, a native of Naudiha village in Jharkhand, had eloped to Panipat with a girl.

“He disappeared from his house on April 2 and a body was found in Sonhar village in neighbouring Kaimur district on April 13. The family members of Mukesh Tiwari claimed the body and cremated it. Mukesh’s father alleged that six persons were involved in the murder of his son,” Rai said.

“During investigation, it appeared that Mukesh is alive. We have investigated the case with the help of technical and physical intelligence and located the hideout of Mukesh in Panipat. We have arrested him and brought him to Sasaram. He was produced in the district court for further action,” Rai said.

20230425-001803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP recalibrates its Bihar caste calculus to cut into Nitish’s vote...

    Kejriwal responds to L-G’s invitation for meeting, calls for public discussion

    Govt wants to strengthen Mahila varsity: K’taka Minister

    UP farmer dies of cold protecting his field from stray cattle