A 25-year-old man was crushed to death by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Tamil Sangam Marg in south Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Satyam Sharma, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fatal accident at Tamil Sangam Marg was received at RK Puram police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On the spot, which was near the bus stand, Sector-1-2 R.K. Puram, opposite Delhi Tamil Sangam, they found a green DTC bus and one injured was lying under it,” said a senior police official.

On initial enquiry it was revealed that the bus was going towards Sector 1, R.K. Puram red light and Sharma was crossing the central verge when the accident occurred.

“The injured was shifted to Safadarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the dead body of the deceased has been preserved at mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The DTC driver, identified as Sanjeev, has been arrested and the bus has been impounded,” the official added.

