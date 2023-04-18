INDIA

Man crushed to death by DTC bus in south Delhi, driver held

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man was crushed to death by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Tamil Sangam Marg in south Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Satyam Sharma, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fatal accident at Tamil Sangam Marg was received at RK Puram police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On the spot, which was near the bus stand, Sector-1-2 R.K. Puram, opposite Delhi Tamil Sangam, they found a green DTC bus and one injured was lying under it,” said a senior police official.

On initial enquiry it was revealed that the bus was going towards Sector 1, R.K. Puram red light and Sharma was crossing the central verge when the accident occurred.

“The injured was shifted to Safadarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the dead body of the deceased has been preserved at mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The DTC driver, identified as Sanjeev, has been arrested and the bus has been impounded,” the official added.

20230418-211003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court denies bail to accused involved in tampering...

    McDonald’s view of success based around quality of fast bowling rather...

    India-US strategic partnership is a ‘Partnership of Trust’: Modi

    High-speed 5G services rolled out in Odisha