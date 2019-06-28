Man crushed to death by speeding car in Connaught Place

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) A man was crushed to death by a speeding car being driven on the wrong side of the road near Delhi’s Connaught Place early on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the deceased identified as Dheeraj, 35, was walking by the road near Free Church in Parliament Street area.

“A speeding black colour car crushed Dheeraj and sped away from the spot. Dheeraj was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, it was found that Dheeraj stayed with his family in Free Church quarters. We are scanning the CCTV footage to nab the culprit,” he added.

But the deceased’s family alleged that he was killed over his involvement in an ongoing dispute with the church committee members.

–IANS

sp/kr