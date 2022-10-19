INDIA

Man crushed to death by unknown vehicle in Delhi

In a hit-and-run case, a man, in his 30s, was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle in South Delhi’s Jaunapur village, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that they were scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and the accused, who fled from the spot after the incident.

“On October 18, at about 4,13 a.m., information was received regarding a man, aged 30 to 35-years-old, lying on Jaunapur village market road following which a police team was dispatched for the spot,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South district.

“A tattoo of ‘BEBY’ was written on the right arm of the deceased and a labour attendance card mentioning name as ‘Pradip’ was found in his pocket, but nothing more could be established regarding the deceased, said the DCP.

“During initial enquiry, it was revealed from the scene of crime that there were tyre marks and the head of deceased was crushed which seems to be a hit and run case,” said a police official.

“Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Accordingly, an FIR under section 279/304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station,” said the police official adding that further investigation was under progress.

