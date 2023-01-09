A man was crushed to death and another was injured when they tried to help two people who were allegedly hit by a car over a business rivalry, here on Monday.

Complainant Raju Vanzara told police that one Dasarath Ode hit him and his two cousins with his car over business rivalry.

Vanzara said that Ode, his son Dhruvin and son-in-law Vinod had a verbal argument over transportation of sand and they have threatened the complainant not to do business in the Vasna area.

“Half an hour later, when I, along with my two cousins, were passing near Jivraj Mehta hospital, accused in a four-wheeler hit my two wheeler, because of which we suffered injuries,” Vanzara told police.

“Eyewitness Arvind Chauhan and Hirabhai Vala, rushed to help us but got mowed down by Ode,” the complainant said.

Arvind suffered serious injuries and Hirabhai had a narrow escape.

The complainant, his two cousins and Arvind were rushed to nearby Jivraj Mehta hospital, where doctor declared Arvind dead.

Vanzara and his two cousins are being treated at the hospital

Police have booked Ode, his son Dhruvin and son-in-law Vinod on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy sections of Indian Penal Code.

20230109-164805