Karnataka Police have booked an FIR and launched a hunt for a man who has been accused of deliberately running his car over a dog and killing it in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on January 7 and came to light lately after the video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media.

The video shows the street dog sleeping in the middle of the road, trying to move away after knowing the car is coming towards it. The car driver, after observing the dog moving away, increases the speed and crushes it under wheels intentionally.

The dog under the wheel died on the spot. The efforts of locals to help the dog have gone in vain. The locals said that if the car driver would have given a horn, or slowed down a bit, the dog would have moved away.

The police have identified the car registration number (KA 05 MP 5836) and launched a hunt for the driver.

