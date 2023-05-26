WORLD

Man dead in shooting in Tokyo

NewsWire
0
0

A man was confirmed dead on Friday in a shooting incident in Japan’s Tokyo area, local media reported.

The man in his 50s was severely wounded after being shot at a coffee shop in the western city of Machida of Tokyo Metropolis on Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media outlets.

He was confirmed dead after being transported to the hospital unconscious, with gunshot wounds reported in his stomach, neck and arm.

Around 7:40 p.m. local time, a clerk at the shop called the police reporting the casualty after a handgun was fired by a man in suit.

On-site witnesses reported that two people fled from the scene in a car, whose whereabouts remain unclear.

The local police department is investigating the incident as a gang-related murder case, local media reports showed.

The shooting took place in a downtown area near JR Machida Station crowded with shops and restaurants.

20230527-005603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine to receive $1.7 bn from int’l donors: PM

    Samsung may power Exynos chipset in Galaxy S23 series

    International nature conservation agency announces new Green List sites

    Japanese experts’ panel approves expansion of emergency measures