A man was confirmed dead on Friday in a shooting incident in Japan’s Tokyo area, local media reported.

The man in his 50s was severely wounded after being shot at a coffee shop in the western city of Machida of Tokyo Metropolis on Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media outlets.

He was confirmed dead after being transported to the hospital unconscious, with gunshot wounds reported in his stomach, neck and arm.

Around 7:40 p.m. local time, a clerk at the shop called the police reporting the casualty after a handgun was fired by a man in suit.

On-site witnesses reported that two people fled from the scene in a car, whose whereabouts remain unclear.

The local police department is investigating the incident as a gang-related murder case, local media reports showed.

The shooting took place in a downtown area near JR Machida Station crowded with shops and restaurants.

