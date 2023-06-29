INDIA

Man detained at Delhi airport for carrying six bullets

A man was detained at the Delhi airport for carrying six bullets in his luggage, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the 43-year-old man, identified as Ghaziabad resident Amrish Bishnoi, was scheduled to travel to Dubai on an Emirates flight.

According to the police, during screening of his luggage after check-in, six live cartridges were found.

“He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying the live ammunition in the aircraft, but he had an all-India pistol license from the Uttar Pradesh government. A case under section 25 Arms act has been registered at the IGI Police Station,” said the official.

