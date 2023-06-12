Karnataka Police on Monday detained a man in Bengaluru in connection with the harassment of a YouTuber from the Netherlands in the state capital.

Confirming the development, DCP West Lakshman Nimbargi said section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act has been imposed on the accused, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif.

Section 92 prescribes punishment for street offences and nuisance and imposes a fine which may extend to Rs 100 and in case of default of payment of such fine shall not exceed eight days notwithstanding anything in section 67 of the IPC.

Videos and photos of the incident which took place on Sunday in the city’s Chickpet locality have gone viral on social media.

Pedro Mota, who is on a tour of Karnataka for two months, was making a video of the interior parts of state capital when the incident took place.

While he was recording a video, the accused starts questioning him on why was he filming in a public place and even tried to drag him at one point

Despite the heckling, the YouTuber manages to escape.

Mudassir Ahmad, who got the photos and videos of the incident, condemned the incident on social media and said: “This random guy in Chickpet harassed a foreigner, is this how we treat our guests?”

He had also demanded action from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and jurisdictional Chickpet police.

Advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey has also condemned the incident, saying: “It is shameful that someone would act in such a disrespectful manner towards a foreign visitor who was visiting Bengaluru, India; urgent action should be done against that person.”

20230612-133005