A man has been detained by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area for allegedly having connection with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, an official said on Thursday.
A team of Special Cell had picked up a few people from the Jahangirpuri area.
They were suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthani terrorist, ahead of the Republic Day.
“They were questioned and one person has been detained in connection with the matter,” a senior police officer said.
Further details are awaited
20230112-203002