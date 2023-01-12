A man has been detained by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area for allegedly having connection with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, an official said on Thursday.

A team of Special Cell had picked up a few people from the Jahangirpuri area.

They were suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthani terrorist, ahead of the Republic Day.

“They were questioned and one person has been detained in connection with the matter,” a senior police officer said.

Further details are awaited

