Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in Delhi

A 55 year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a cluster bus near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident of Hastsal JJ colony.

According to a senior police official, at around 02.25 p.m., an information was received regarding an accident at Uttam Nagar bus terminal following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“A case is being registered at Uttam Nagar police station. Police teams are on the spot,” the official said, adding that further investigation is going on.

More details are awaited.

