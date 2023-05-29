INDIA

Man dies after car falls from under-constructed Delhi flyover

NewsWire
0
0

A 42-year-old man died after his car fell from an under-constructed flyover in Delhi’s Barapulla Extension area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place May 26 and the deceased was identified as Jagandeep, a resident of Krishna Nagar area.

According to the police, information was received that a car had fallen from the flyover.

“On the spot, one WagonR car was found in an accidental condition and a man was lying unconscious on the driver’s seat. The man was taken out from the car and then rushed to the LBS Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the senior police official.

“The family members of Jagandeep disclosed that he was an employee at a private company in Noida for the last 15 years. On Friday May 26, he went to his office at 10 a.m.”

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mayur Vihar-1 police station, the official added.

20230529-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Realty industry wants tax and policy related relaxations in upcoming Budget

    PGIMER conducts 58 abstracts pertaining to Covid research

    ‘Safe harbour’: 5 Indian sailors’ four-year-long Iran ordeal ends, finally drop...

    IVF sticker leads to arrest of gurdwara burglars in Delhi