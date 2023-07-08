INDIA

Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi Metro

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday after reportedly jumping in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station, a Delhi Police official said.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Arjun Sharma, a resident of East of Kailash.

According to the police, a team rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call and removed Sharma’s body from the track and sent it to the hospital.

“The crime team was informed regarding the incident and the CCTV footage is being collected. Now, the metro trains are running properly,” said the police official.

“We have initiated proceedings under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being initiated.”

