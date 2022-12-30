INDIA

Man dies after part of concrete road falls on him in Delhi’s Rohini

A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries while another is still undergoing treatment after a part of concrete road fell on them while fixing a water pipeline near Rohini’s Lal Quarters area.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Harender while injured Sonu (22) is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. His condition is said to be stable, said an official on Friday.

According to a senior police official, on December 28, at 7.25 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Vijay Vihar police station regarding two men trapped under debris while fixing a water pipe line near Lal Quarters when a part of concrete road with soil fell on them.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and both the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital and Harender succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” said the official.

Police said that they have registered a case under sections 287, 304-A, 337 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Vijay Vihar police station and the investigation is underway.

