A man was fatally shot in Seattle, US’ Washington state, local police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. local time on Monday to reports of gunshots in the city’s Belltown neighbourhood and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Seattle Police Department was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, and later died of his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown, but police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

20230307-042802