A 55-year-old man died while another was injured after a ceiling of a factory collapsed in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shatrughan Chand, a resident of Uttam Nagar while the injured Shesh Narayan Tiwari, a resident of Anand Parbat is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, on Thursday around 7 p.m., an information from ESIC hospital was received regarding a person brought dead and another injured due to collapse of second floor ceiling in a factory located at street No. 6, Industrial area of Anand Parbat.

“On getting information police team rushed to ESIC hospital and it came to know that Shatrughan Chand was brought dead and Tiwari was found under treatment but unfit for statement,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 304A/34 IPC was registered at Anand Parbat police station and the accused identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar and owner of the Building was arrested, the official added.

2023063031616