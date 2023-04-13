INDIA

Man dies of rabies after dog bite in Delhi

NewsWire
0
1

A 65-year-old man died in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area because of not taking the necessary treatment after being bitten by a stray dog, the police said on Thursday. .

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Hauz Qazi police station, informing that one man who was bitten by dog was lying on the footpath in the Chawri Bazaar area.

A police team reached the spot and found that the man was bitten by dog around a month back.

“On inquiry, the person was found to be a vagabond, who didn’t take any treatment after the dog bite. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where the docters declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Prasad alias Baba (65). His brother and relatives have been informed, the police said.

20230413-231603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa may witness 10k-15k Covid cases per day around January 20:...

    Manipur CM greets 5 JD-U MLAs who joined BJP

    Mamata to meet Modi today

    India’s Covid recovery rate improved in last 26 days: Health MinistrY