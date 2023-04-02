INDIA

Man dies of suspected food poisoning, 4 in hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur

NewsWire
0
0

A 57-year-old man, Saseendran of Avanoor in the Kerala’s Thrissur district died of suspected food poisoning, police said.

His wife Geetha, mother Ambuja, and two workers, who were at his home, are also admitted to the hospital. The condition of one of the workers is said to be serious.

Police said that Saseendran, who lives near the Thrissur government medical college, went out of his home in a two-wheeler and reached an ATM counter adjacent to the medical college. Saseendran, however collapsed and people, including some doctors who were sitting at a coffee shop near the counter, immediately rushed him to the Medical College hospital but did not respond to treatment and died immediately.

The four had consumed ‘Idli’ for breakfast and a probe is on whether any poisonous material entered the body. His son, who did not consume the breakfast, is not affected.

Police said that a detailed probe would be conducted involving all aspects and added that the son of the deceased Saseendran is under police scanner.

20230402-151604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals win by 24 runs despite Hooda’s half-century

    Road rage: College student, 3 others held for trying to run...

    Poor infra, rising instability force Saudi Arabia to shift Gwadar refinery...

    Workplace disruptions boost diversity, inclusion at Indian firms