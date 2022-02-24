Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Gurugram, kin alleges murder

The Gurugram police have booked three persons in connection with the death of a man, who died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Deepak Yadav, a resident of Uppal Southend Sector-49, in his complaint to the police, stated that his elder brother, Vikas Yadav, had told him on Tuesday evening that he along with his friends Vijay Kumar, Manoj Bhardwaj and Prasenjit Das is going to Haridwar but on Wednesday morning Prasenjit Das informed him (complainant) over the phone that Vikas is in serious condition and has been admitted in a private hospital in Sector-51.

“After receiving the information, I reached the hospital where Vikas’s body was lying in an emergency ward. When asked about his death Prasenjit told me that they had not gone anywhere and were consuming liquor at his flat in Sector-77 and during which Vikas had died,” the complainant told the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said: “The police got the information from the hospital that Vikas was brought dead there. His brother has alleged that Vikas died after being served with some poisonous substance mixed by his friends in the liquor.”

“A murder case has been registered against the three at the Kherki Daula police station. The exact reason will be determined after the viscera report,” added the spokesperson.

