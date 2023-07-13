INDIA

Man dies while dancing at function in Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

A middle-aged man in Ayodhya was dancing at a neighborhood function when he collapsed and died.

A video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man Dilshad is seen dancing to the song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wale’ when he suddenly clutches his chest and falls down on the ground.

People around him try to revive him but in vain.

Dilshad’s son was scheduled to get married on Friday.

A police spokesman said that no complaint has been filed in the matter by the family of the deceased.

2023071338446

