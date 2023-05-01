INDIA

Man dragged on car’s bonnet for 2-3 kms in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a car belonging to Lok Sabha MP Chandan Singh was caught on camera driving with a person hanging on the bonnet for around two to three kilometres here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. when the car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. The victim, however, did not suffer any injuries.

During the incident, the MP was not present in the car.

A senior police official said, “The driver of the car has been identified as Ramchandra and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against him.”

The incident has sparked outrage among people on social media, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

More details to follow.

20230501-095202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Quake jolts Sikkim, tremors felt across eastern India

    UP govt to come with mobile app for madrasa students

    Naidu’s big TDP show revives buzz of political realignment in Telangana

    Nadda offers ‘chadar’ at Chandrapur dargah in Maha