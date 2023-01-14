A man was dragged on a car’s bonnet in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding it was an incident of road rage. The video of the incident, which occurred on January 12, was also doing rounds on social media.

In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car. Police said that they have arrested an individual — identified as Ishant (19), a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad.

According to a senior police officer, on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a quarrel at Ring Road was received at Rajouri Garden police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“During enquiry, it came to notice that an incident of road rage had happened between two persons (driving their respective cars), Jaiprakash and Ishant Sapolia. They both also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle,” said the official.

“Jaiprakash told police that Ishant, who was driving a Maruti Dzire car, tried to kill him and he was dragged on the bonnet of the car for around 100-200 meters,” said the official.

“Ishant has been arrested and the car has been seized for further investigation. A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the official.

