INDIA

Man drinks alcohol, performs push-ups on top of moving car in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A team from the DLF Phase-3 police station arrested two persons for allegedly drinking alcohol and doing push-ups on top of a moving car on Gurugram’s golf course road.

The traffic police have issued a challan of Rs 6,500 against the car owner based on the registration number of the vehicle.

The arrested were identified as Daya Chand (34), a resident of Sohna and Suraj Dagar (32), a resident of Palwal.

Their two friends have been identified as Narbir and Kala who are yet to be arrested.

On Tuesday, in a widely circulated video on social media, one man can be seen consuming liquor while sitting on the roof of a car and another man doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car amid a traffic jam. His two friends also join him after opening both the front doors of the vehicle.

The car was registered in the name of Harish as the first owner.

“We have arrested the duo accused, and a challan for Rs 6,500 to the violator under the Motor Vehicles Act has also been issued by the traffic police. The suspects have confessed their involvement in the incident,” Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (east) said.

An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station. The police have impounded the Maruti Alto CNG car.

20230531-114604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda had to give audition for several years to get...

    How do you deal with a snoring patner?

    Nadda’s ambitious AIIMS to be opened by Modi in poll-bound Himachal

    Two gunmen go on random shooting spree in Begusarai, kill 1,...