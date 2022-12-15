INDIALIFESTYLE

Man drowns after jumping into well with two daughters in Kerala

A man drowned after he jumped into a well along with his two daughters on Thursday in Kerala’s Thrissur.

While Shihab’s wife tried to stop him from taking the extreme step, he refused to listen and jumped into the well along with the kids.

Shihab’s wife managed to rescue the girls but he drowned as he suffered head injury when he jumped into the well.

Shihab, a small time tiles businessman ended his life due to financial difficulties. Covid pandemic took a heavy toll on his business and his debts piled up. Moreover, one one of his daughters was having a health issue and needed a surgery, sources said.

