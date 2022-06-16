INDIA

Man drowns in Gurugram’s Dhankot canal

A 35-year-old man drowned in a canal in Dhankot on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Sachin, was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony and had gone to the canal with at least three friends for a bath.

Pradeep Kumar, in-charge of Dhankot police chowki, said: “They were bathing in the canal. Then one of them left the spot after taking a bath while Sachin and another friend remained there.”

“Suddenly Sachin started drowning and his friend tried to save him and even sought help from people but he failed to save Sachin. He informed the police control room about the incident,” he added.

Police reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel and fished out the body from the canal, which was then sent for an autopsy.

“Sachin owned a mobile shop in his locality. The family of the deceased did not file any complaint about the matter,” Kumar said.

