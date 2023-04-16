A man wanting a spa treatment for himself and his wife in Lucknow has been duped of Rs 35,000 by a man posing as executive of an ayurvedic treatment brand offering spa treatment, police said.

The complainant, Hem Pant, said he deposited the money to book space in Tapasvi cottage after speaking to Rakesh Chandra, who had contacted him, claiming to be executive of an ayurvedic treatment brand.

At the time of booking, Pant was promised a refund if he cancelled the booking.

“I could not go there for treatment due to personal reason and asked Rakesh to refund the money. He kept promising me he would get it done but there was no refund,” he alleged.

He also said that on inquiring from head office of that company he was told that no money was deposited in their bank account.

“I had filled the company form and deposited money in their bank account, but later got to know that it was deposited in Rakesh’s personal account,” he added.

Aliganj Station House Officer, Nagesh Upadhyay, said an FIR was lodged under charges of IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust), IPC 420 (dishonesty) against Rakesh and the probe is underway.

The matter has also been sent to the Cyber Cell.

An official in Cyber Cell said it seemed the scamster took Pant’s number from websites of ayurvedic companies providing such packages.

