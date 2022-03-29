INDIA

Man duped on dating app, lodges complaint

A young man has lodged a complaint with the police here after he was duped and blackmailed on a dating app.

The man shared his number on the dating app and got a call from a girl who introduced herself as a nursing student.

He started receiving video calls from the girl and some obscene talks with the victim was allegedly recorded by the girl. The victim then received a text message demanding Rs 10,000 and the girl threatened to upload his videos on the internet if he did not pay up.

The terrified victim even paid Rs 3,000 online and said he will arrange more money later.

Finally, the victim approached the cyber police and has lodged his complaint.

Inspector Ranjeet Rai said a probe is on to identify the accused.

“On some dating apps, miscreants ask users to share their phone numbers and then make sleazy video calls and record them. They then threaten to upload the videos on social media and demand money. A similar incident was reported from the Jankipuram area in December when a victim had approached the cyber cell after being blackmailed in the same way,” the inspector said.

