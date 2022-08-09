Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping a Gurudwara Granthi (priest) on the pretext of providing him Kirtan opportunity in the United States, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sanjay Yadav, was arrested from Indore.

Dy. Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) S.S. Kalsi said a complaint on MHA Cyber Crime Portal from the complainant Baldev Singh (a head Granthi in a Gurudwara in Delhi) was received alleging that he was contacted by a person in name of providing Kirtan opportunity in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of United States. Following this offer, the complainant transferred Rs. 1.25 lakh in bank accounts provided by the accused person. Accordingly, based on this complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

“Technical analysis of call details and money transaction was made and it was found that accused was operating from various locations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh,” the DCP said. Raids were conducted at various locations in Indore after footage of several CCTV cameras from where money was withdrawn was obtained and analysed. During raids, the accused Sanjay Yadav was nabbed.

20220809-210803