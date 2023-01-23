INDIA

Man-eater leopard & tiger menace haunts K’taka district; spl operation launched

The Karnataka authorities on Monday launched a special operation to track down and trap man-eater leopard and tiger in the Mysuru district.

The big cats have attacked and killed two persons in different incidents.

The leopard had attacked an 11-year-old boy and his half-eaten body was found in the Neragyatanahalli forest near T. Narasipur town in Mysuru district. The incident had come to light on Sunday.

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth was attacked and killed by a tiger. He had gone to fetch wooden logs for a marriage function. Listening to his screams, the people rushed to the spot and saw a tiger escaping into the forests in D.B. Kuppe forest range in H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district.

The authorities have formed a special task force and have begun the operation to track and trap the big cats in the respective places. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the authorities have been given directions to see to it that there will not be any more loss of lives.

In T. Narasipura taluk, the farmers have been advised to harvest the sugarcane crop in 15 days, as leopards are taking shelter there. The combing operation has begun in the area. Leopards have killed four persons in three months in T. Narasipura taluk.

20230123-124203

