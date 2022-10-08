INDIA

Man-eating tiger which killed 11 people shot dead in VTR

NewsWire
0
0

A man-eating tiger, which mauled 11 people to death in Bihar in past one month, was shot dead in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) on Saturday morning.

VTR director Nesh Mani said that the forest and Wildlife department has formed a team comprising 400 officials and eight sharpshooters to shoot dead the feline.

Mani said that the big cat had targeted a mother-son duo in Balua village under Gowardhan police station on Saturday morning. After killing them, the tiger fled to an agricultural field.

“Our eight sub teams, each comprising one sharpshooter cornered the tiger in the sugarcane field and gunned it down. The tiger sustained four gunshot wounds and died on the spot,” Mani said.

The feline had killed 35-year-old Sanjay Kumar Yadav in Dumri village on Friday and a 12-year old minor girl on Wednesday night.

The forest and wildlife department were facing public outrage in the region as the tiger had killed so many people. Keeping this in view, the Bihar government had given shoot at sight order.

20221008-172002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    `Markets offer risk-reward play to build a long term portfolio’

    3 UP cops suspended after rape accused ends life in lockup

    Togadia demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray, Singhal

    Telangana CM announces filling up of 91,142 vacancies