Man electrocuted to death at under construction site in Delhi hospital

In yet another case of electrocution, a man lost his life due to an electric shock in the basement of an under construction building in the premises of LNJP hospital here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident is similar to the one that occurred at the New Delhi railway station on June 25 when a woman died after getting electrocuted amid waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

According to sources, the basement was filled with water, and the electrical wires were submerged in it.

A senior police official said that on Sunday, at around 9 a.m., a person was brought to the emergency room of LNJP Hospital as he had suffered an electrical shock. He was declared dead by the doctors.

“The deceased was identified as Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. He was working as a labourer at the construction site within the premises of LNJP Hospital.

“While he was working in the basement, he got electrocuted. He was taken to the emergency room with the help of another worker working at the site,” said the police.

The official said that the crime scene was being inspected by the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and the Crime team.

“The body has been preserved, and necessary legal action is being initiated,” said the police.

2023070232696

