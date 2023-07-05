In a shocking incident, a tent house owner killed his wife and three children before ending his life in the district.

While the bodies of the children – two daughters and one son – were found lying on a cot on Wednesday, his wife was found dead on the floor.

The man had ended his life by hanging.

The incident took place in Jairampur village under Mandiyahu police circle.

According to reports, the neighbour found that there was no activity in the house of Nagesh, who had a tent business.

One of the neighbours informed Nagesh’s brother who came and broke open the door only to find the entire family dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Family members are in a state of shock and have not been able to point out any reason for the incident, said a police official.

2023070534241