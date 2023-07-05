INDIA

Man ends life after killing wife, three children in U.P’s Jaunpur

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a tent house owner killed his wife and three children before ending his life in the district.

While the bodies of the children – two daughters and one son – were found lying on a cot on Wednesday, his wife was found dead on the floor.

The man had ended his life by hanging.

The incident took place in Jairampur village under Mandiyahu police circle.

According to reports, the neighbour found that there was no activity in the house of Nagesh, who had a tent business.

One of the neighbours informed Nagesh’s brother who came and broke open the door only to find the entire family dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Family members are in a state of shock and have not been able to point out any reason for the incident, said a police official.

2023070534241

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Nath says not interested in becoming Congress President

    ‘Inspector Avinash’: When Shalini Chauhan forgot her lines before Randeep Hooda

    Cricketers K.S Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar set to play in...

    Three injured in militant grenade attack in Srinagar