INDIALIFESTYLE

Man ends life after killing wife, two kids in Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children because he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

The man, identified as Indrapal Nishad, hanged himself after committing the murders.

Nishad, who worked at a factory in Gujarat, was found hanging, and his wife and son and daughter were found lying dead with severe injuries on their bodies on Saturday night, a police official said.

After getting information about the murders and the suicide, senior police officials, including Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy, reached the spot.

Forensic experts were also called to gather scientific evidence of the incident, the SP said.

Prima facie, it appears that Indrapal, who returned home from Gujarat just a couple of days ago, beat his wife and children to death before hanging himself, he said.

IG Kumar told reporters that the man had made a live video on social networking site Facebook on Friday in which he alleged that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a man.

The investigation into the matter is on, he said.

20230416-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Makers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ plan aggressive promotions

    Denied ticket, Punjab CM’s brother to contest as Independent

    India lose to Japan 90-85 in U16 Asian Basketball Championships

    Ventura Securities recommends Kirloskar Ferrous Industries